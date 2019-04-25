Tigers' Casey Mize: Makes move to Double-A
The Tigers promoted Mize from High-A Lakeland to Double-A Erie on Thursday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
The Florida State League proved to be no challenge for Mize, who allowed just one run on seven hits and one walk over 26 innings while striking out 25. He'll face a stiffer test as he makes the move to the Eastern League, with his Erie debut set to come Sunday. Mize will occupy the same rotation as another hyped Tigers pitching prospect in Matt Manning, perhaps giving Erie the best 1-2 starter combination of any Double-A squad.
