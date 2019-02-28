Tigers' Casey Mize: Makes spring debut Wednesday
Mize made his spring training debut and allowed a hit to the only batter he faced in Wednesday's Grapefruit League win over the Yankees.
Mize, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 first-year player draft, didn't have the chance to do much on the mound in this one, but the Tigers surely want to get a good look at their potential future ace this spring. The 21-year-old right-hander posted a combined 3.95 ERA and 14:3 K:BB across 13.2 innings between rookie ball and High-A in 2018, and he figures to begin this season at either High-A or Double-A as he looks to increase his minor league workload before advancing to the majors.
