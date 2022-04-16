Mize (elbow) underwent further testing that revealed a sprained medial collateral ligament, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Mize was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow sprain Friday, but he's feeling better Saturday. He'll be examined further once the team returns to Detroit on Monday, but it's encouraging that he's already dealing with less soreness a day after being place on the IL. However, it's not yet clear when the right-hander will be able to return. Michael Pineda is expected to take Mize's place in the rotation.