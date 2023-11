Mize (elbow) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Mize is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Friday and will then move along to a normal offseason program, assuming all continues to go well. The 26-year-old right-hander missed the entire 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he could be a consideration for the Tigers' Opening Day rotation in 2024 if his health cooperates.