Mize (elbow) is nearing a rehab assignment, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Mize made just two starts this season before being sidelined with a sprained right elbow. He's been throwing again for nearly two weeks, and while he doesn't have a concrete date for the start of his rehab assignment, it's expected to begin not long after Matt Manning's (shoulder), which will start Sunday.
