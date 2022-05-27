Mize (elbow) hopes to begin a throwing program this weekend or early next week, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Mize made a rehab start at Triple-A Toledo but returned to Lakeland afterward to slow down his rehab program. The right-hander has been limited to plyo throws since heading to Lakeland, so he'll presumably need some time to build back up once he resumes his throwing program. While manager A.J. Hinch is encouraged that Mize is feeling good after slowing down his rehab program, the team won't have a better idea of the righty's status until he begins his throwing program.