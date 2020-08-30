Mize allowed two earned runs across three innings and did not factor into the decision in Sunday's win over the Twins. He gave up two hits and two walks, while striking out four.

Making his third MLB start, Mize continued the trend of not going very deep into the game. The 23-year-old has maxed out at 4.1 innings and has yet to throw even 80 pitches in an outing, with the 67 he threw Sunday actually the fewest he's recorded in his brief career. The Tigers are clearly being cautious with their prized prospect and not pushing him too hard in his MLB debut, which caps Mize's fantasy potential in the short term. He lines up to face the Twins again Saturday in his next scheduled start.