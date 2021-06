Mize allowed three runs on four hits, two walks and two hit batters while striking out six in six innings in a no-decision versus Seattle on Wednesday.

Mize lacked a bit of control, throwing just 56 of his 99 pitches for strikes. The right-hander still picked up a quality start for the seventh time in his last eight outings. He's pitched to a 3.44 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 59:22 K:BB across 70.2 innings this season. The 24-year-old is expected to make his next start in Kansas City next week.