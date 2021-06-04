Mize (3-4) allowed three runs across seven innings and took the loss Thursday against the White Sox. He gave up five hits and no walks while striking out six.

Mize was tagged for solo home runs in each of the first two innings and then again in the seventh, but the young righty otherwise was very good in this one. Of course, allowing three homers is a bit disconcerting, though Mize's 1.4 HR/9 is down from the 2.2 figure he posted last season. Mize has also lowered his ERA from 6.99 in 2020 to 3.34 so far this year. He'll look to post another quality start and hopefully pick up a win his next time out, which is scheduled for Wednesday against the Mariners.