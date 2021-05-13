Mize (2-3) allowed two runs on three hits across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against Kansas City. He walked two and struck out four.

The Tigers are just 12-24, but Mize has been holding his own lately. The 24-year-old has now logged three straight quality starts, though this was the first time he got a win for his efforts during the stretch. Mize has used the good run to lower his season ERA to 4.19 through seven starts, which is a nice sign of progress after he posted a 6.99 ERA across the same number of starts in his 2020 rookie campaign. He'll look to keep posting strong results his next time out Monday against the Mariners.