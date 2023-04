The Tigers announced Tuesday Mize (elbow, back) is playing catch three times a week in his throwing program, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Mize is on the 60-day injured list while he continues to recover from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last June followed by a back surgery shortly thereafter. The right-hander isn't likely to return from the IL until August or September at the soonest, and it's possible he doesn't pitch for the big club at all in 2023.