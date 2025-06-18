Mize (7-2) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits over six innings in a 7-3 victory over the Pirates. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The Tigers slugged four homers on the night, giving Mize more than enough run support as he recorded his first win and first quality start since returning from the IL in late May. Over five outings since recovering from a hamstring strain, the right-hander has produced a 3.70 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB through 24.1 innings. Mize will look to build on this performance in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road this weekend in Tampa Bay.