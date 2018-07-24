Mize will make his professional debut Thursday in the Gulf Coast League, Emily Waldon of The Athletic Detroit reports.

The Tigers understandably gave Mize plenty of rest after his junior season at Auburn, but he threw a 30-pitch side session Monday with High-A Lakeland and will now join the GCL Tigers West for a 30-pitch outing, going either one or two innings. Assuming all goes as expected, he will return to Lakeland for a 3-to-4 inning start July 31. The main takeaway for dynasty leagues is that Mize is healthy and appears poised to spend the bulk of the remainder of this season at the High-A level, which could set him up to open 2019 at Double-A.