Mize (shoulder) allowed zero runs on one hit and two walks over two-thirds of an inning during his rehab start at High-A Lakeland on Wednesday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

The real issue for Mize was his pitch count, as the 32 pitches in less than an inning is a worrying prospect for his first rehab start. The 22-year-old was expected to throw four innings or about 60 pitches, but the laborious first frame led to an early removal rather than risking a setback, according to Jason Beck of MLB.com. Mize figures to require another rehab outing before returning from the 7-day injured list.