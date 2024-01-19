Mize signed a one-year, $840,000 contract with the Tigers on Friday to avoid arbitration Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Mize's deal also includes a $3.1 million club option for 2025, though he would remain under team control if Detroit declined to pick up the option. Mize sat out all of last season while recovering from a Tommy John procedure, but he's been deemed healthy and should be ready to go for the start of spring training. The 26-year-old right-hander holds a 4.29 ERA and 1.21 WHIP through 188.2 career big-league innings.