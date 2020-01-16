Tigers' Casey Mize: Receives big-league camp invite
Mize was invited to the Tigers' major-league spring training Thursday.
Mize reached the Double-A level in 2019, where he posted a 3.20 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP over 78.2 innings before being shut down in August due to workload concerns. The right-hander will try to prove his durability as the season progresses and could join the major-league rotation sometime in 2020.
