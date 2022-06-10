Manager A.J. Hinch said Friday that Mize (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander doesn't actually have a torn UCL, but the procedure is still necessary since the ligament has been stretched to the point that it lost elasticity. Mize landed on the injured last after only two starts this season, and he made one rehab start in mid-May before his elbow issues worsened. The 24-year-old will miss the rest of the season and will also be sidelined for at least the first half of 2023.