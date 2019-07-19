Tigers' Casey Mize: Returns from injured list
Mize (shoulder) rejoined Double-A Erie on Friday.
Mize threw four innings during his second rehab outing for High-A Lakeland on Tuesday, allowing two runs and retiring the last nine hitters he faced while throwing 73 pitches. One of baseball's top pitching prospects has been out since June 14, dealing with minor right shoulder inflammation. The 22-year-old and 2018 No. 1 overall pick has posted a dominant 8-0 record with a 1.09 ERA and 80:16 K:BB during his second season in the minors.
