The Tigers announced Monday that Mize will be called up from their alternate training site to make his big-league debut Wednesday against the White Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The first-overall pick in the 2018 draft heads to the majors after making just 26 career minor-league starts. While none of those starts came at the Triple-A level, he did produce a 3.20 ERA in 15 trips to the mound for Double-A Erie last season, combining a decent 23.5 percent strikeout rate with a strong 5.6 percent walk rate. While it might be a surprise to see Mize post big strikeout numbers in the majors right away given his relatively modest marks in that category two levels lower last season, the 23-year-old has an impressive and deep repertoire and could certainly add more whiffs as he matures. Injury issues remain the biggest question mark in his profile, as he missed time with a shoulder strain last season.