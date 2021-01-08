Mize will be in competition for a rotation spot come spring training according to executive vice president of baseball operations Al Avila, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The highly touted right-hander's MLB career got off to a somewhat underwhelming start in 2020, as he allowed seven homers while posting a 6.99 ERA across 28.1 innings. While the Tigers are certainly hoping Mize does enough this spring to crack the Opening Day roster, Avila's comments indicate that he is far from guaranteed to break camp with the big club.