Mize tossed six scoreless innings with six strikeouts Monday for Double-A Erie, lowering his ERA to 1.76 through five starts at the level.

Mize had a no-hitter in his Double-A debut on April 29, and he hasn't looked back. The 2018 No. 1 pick has backed up his prospect pedigree, as he's holding Double-A hitters to just a .168 batting average with a 29:5 K:BB across 30.2 innings. Mize, who turned 22 earlier this month, appears to be on a fast track to the majors, and he has the potential to be a frontline MLB starter in short order.