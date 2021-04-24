Mize (1-2) allowed six runs on seven hits and three walks with one strikeout in 4.2 innings in a loss to the Royals on Friday.

Mize allowed solo shots to Andrew Benintendi in the second inning and Ryan O'Hearn in the fourth. In the fifth, Mize got into trouble and was lifted for reliever Tyler Alexander. It's been a bit of a rough start to 2021 for Mize who has a 5.23 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB across 20.2 innings. He's given up 11 runs in his last two starts. The right-hander is expected to face the White Sox on Wednesday in his next start.