The Tigers transferred Mize (elbow) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday.

Mize has been on the shelf since April 15 and didn't resume his throwing program until Monday, so he was already on track to spend more than the minimum 60 days on the IL. As a result, the transaction won't affect his timeline for a return. The right-hander is gradually expected to increase his long-toss distance off flat ground before potentially advancing to mound work at some point next week.