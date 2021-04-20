Mize is averaging 95.2 mph with his fastball so far this season and has added more velocity than any pitcher in the league to date, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Mize averaged 93.7 mph on his fastball last year, and no pitcher in the majors has made as big of a jump in the early going this season. The increased life on his fastball has helped the 23-year-old get off to a solid start, as he's recorded a 3.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 13 strikeouts through his first three appearances (16 innings pitched). The former No. 1 overall pick should continue to improve, and he's an intriguing fantasy player, particularly in dynasty formats.