Mize has been shut down for the remainder of the minor-league season, Tom Reisenweber of the Erie Times-News reports.

The Tigers wanted to play it safe with Mize in what was his first full season as a pro, opting to shut the righty down after 109.1 innings. The 22-year-old impressed across stops with High-A Lakeland and Double-A Erie, posting a combined 2.55 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 106:23 K:BB. Mize is slated to pitch in instructional league before reporting back to the upper minors to begin the 2020 campaign.