Manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday that Mize (elbow) continues to feel discomfort while throwing and will be shut down while seeking additional medical opinions, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Mize had his rehab slowed in mid-May but resumed throwing early last week. However, he was unable to throw from 90 feet without experiencing pain and will face another shutdown as a result. A better idea of the right-hander's status will likely be known after he receives additional opinions on his elbow.