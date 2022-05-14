Manager A.J. Hinch said Saturday that Mize (elbow) will return to Lakeland to slow down his rehab program, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander made a rehab start at Triple-A Toledo on Thursday and gave up three runs on four hits and no walks while failing to strike out a batter in two-thirds of an inning. While Hinch didn't say that Mize suffered a setback, he's still feeling some pain in his elbow and wasn't able to throw at his full intensity during Thursday's outing. It's not yet clear when the 25-year-old will be able to resume his rehab assignment.