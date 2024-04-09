Mize allowed two runs on five hits and a walk over five innings during Tuesday's 5-3 win at Pittsburgh. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander didn't have his best stuff as he generated just seven swinging strikes on 83 pitches, but he limited the damage to a pair of runs. Mize looked less rusty than in his season debut, which is encouraging after he missed the entirety of 2023 while recovering from Tommy John and back surgeries. He tentatively lines up to face the defending-champion Rangers in Detroit early next week.