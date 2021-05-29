Mize allowed one earned run on five hits and no walks while striking out seven across five innings in the win Friday over the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Mize's only run allowed came on a fifth inning solo home run by Rougned Odor. Mize tied his season-high seven strikeouts Friday. In addition, it was just his second start where he didn't issue any walks. The 24-year-old has a 3.28 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP with 47 strikeouts in 57.2 innings. He allowed 11 of his 21 earned runs this season in just two starts. His next scheduled start is Thursday against the White Sox.