Mize has pitched well this spring but is still competing for a rotation spot to begin the season, Matthew Ritchie of MLB.com reports.

Mize, the former No. 1 overall pick, seems likely to snag a rotation spot if he's fully healthy in his first season back from Tommy John surgery. However, the Tigers are being cautious with him, which could explain why they're not trying to put too much on the righty's plate. Reese Olson and Matt Manning are also in the mix for Detroit's final two rotation spots, with Tarik Skubal, Kenta Maeda and Jack Flaherty all locked in as starters.