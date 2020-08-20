Mize allowed three earned runs on seven hits across 4.1 innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the White Sox. He struck out seven and did not issue any walks.

Mize's MLB debut was a mixed bag. He exhibited excellent command in not walking anyone, and the seven strikeouts showcased how filthy his stuff can be. However, the rookie was also plenty hittable at times. He allowed a solo home run to Edwin Encarnacion in the second inning, then couldn't escape the fifth when he gave up a double and two singles before getting pulled with one out and having tossed 73 pitches. The 9-13 Tigers seem to be fading out of contention, so they'll probably keep Mize in the rotation and let him pick up valuable MLB experience, even if he has some hiccups in the early going. The 23-year-old is in line to take the mound again Monday against the Cubs.