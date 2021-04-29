Mize (1-3) was charged with the loss Thursday against the White Sox, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six batters across six innings.

A lack of run support ultimately handed Mize the loss after the 23-year-old turned in a strong performance. Mize looked sharp early on, blanking the White Sox through the first four frames. The right-hander stumbled in the fifth inning, surrendering all three of his runs by loading the bases on a walk and a pair of singles before a run came in from a ground out by Billy Hamilton, followed by a two-run single by Leury Garcia. Unfazed, Mize answered back in the sixth inning by working around a leadoff double and retiring his next three batters, sending his final two down on strikes. Mize will carry a 5.06 ERA and 1.39 WHIP into his next start Tuesday at Fenway Park.