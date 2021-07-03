Mize (5-5) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four in three innings, taking the loss versus the White Sox on Friday.

Mize wasn't very efficient Friday, throwing 34 of 56 pitches for strikes in his shortest outing this year. The 24-year-old was stuck with the loss as Detroit's offense didn't show much in the contest. He's pitched to a solid 3.55 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 75:27 K:BB across 91.1 innings. Detroit may elect to be cautious with the young starter at times over the second half of the season to reduce the risk of injury in his first full major-league campaign. He lines up for a road start in Texas next week.