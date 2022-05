Mize (elbow) allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out none across 0.2 innings Thursday in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Toledo.

Mize showed significant rust, which isn't a particular surprise given that he's been sidelined since mid-April. Positively, there has been no word of a setback. However, Mize was pulled after only 29 pitches, so he will likely require at least one more rehab outing -- and potentially more -- before being activated from the injured list.