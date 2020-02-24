Mize allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk in an inning of work during Sunday's Grapefruit League win over the Pirates. He struck out two.

Mize, the top overall pick in 2018, struggled in his spring debut. The 22-year-old pitched well last year at High-A and Double-A, and while he'll likely head back to the minors after spring training wraps up, it should only be a matter of time until he's back in the majors.