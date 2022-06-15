Mize confirmed via his personal Instagram account that he underwent successful Tommy John surgery earlier Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The right-hander stated that his goal is to pitch for the Tigers at some point in 2023, but if Detroit plans to bring him back in a starting role, his return may not happen until next August or September even if he endures no setbacks in his recovery. Mize made only two starts for the Tigers this season before landing on the injured list in mid-April and eventually opting for the procedure after rest and rehab didn't yield the desired results.