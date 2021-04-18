Mize (1-1) took the loss against Oakland on Saturday, pitching five innings and allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out four.

Mize gave up only seven hits in the contest, but four went for extra bases, and three left the yard. The right-hander didn't walk anybody but hit two batters while throwing 63 of 95 pitches for strikes. Mize entered the outing having given up just one run over 11 innings, so his ERA still stands at a solid 3.38 despite Saturday's rough start. His next opportunity to take the mound will come at home against Kansas City on Friday.