Mize (1-1) took the loss Saturday against the Yankees, coughing up five runs on nine hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

A three-run shot by Anthony Rizzo in the third inning accounted for most of the damage off Mize, but the right-hander put plenty of traffic on the basepaths. It was the first time this season he'd allowed more than three runs in a start, and Mize will take a 3.98 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB through 31.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Astros.