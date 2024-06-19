Mize (1-5) took the loss Tuesday against Atlanta, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks with three strikeouts across four innings.

Both of the runs charged to Mize came in the first inning, when he yielded three consecutive hits - including a triple by Ozzie Albies - to open up the game. While Mize hasn't found the win column since April 21, Tuesday's start added on to what's been a solid stretch for the 27-year-old. He's surrendered three or fewer earned runs in seven of his last eight appearances and owns a 4.43 ERA with a 46:19 K:BB on the year.