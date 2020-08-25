Mize (0-1) allowed four runs (three earned) across 3.1 innings to take the loss Monday against the Cubs. He gave up five hits and two walks, while striking out two.

Making his second MLB start, Mize struggled against a tough Chicago lineup. He struck out just two hitters, down from the seven strikeouts he recorded in his debut, and needed 76 pitches (44 strikes) to retire 10 batters. Detroit figures to be cautious with its prized prospect, as Mize has yet to reach 80 pitches in a game, but should keep trotting him out there every five days to let him build confidence in the majors. The 23-year-old is lined up to face Minnesota in his next start Saturday.