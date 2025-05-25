Mize allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision versus the Guardians on Saturday.

Mize picked up where he left off after getting shelved with a mild left hamstring strain earlier in the month. Both runs on his line were scored in the third inning, with Bo Naylor tagging Mize for a solo shot and Jose Ramirez adding an RBI single. Mize was limited to 77 pitches (53 strikes) in this start, but considering his injury was not arm-related, this was likely more a product of game flow than anything to be concerned about. The 28-year-old has taken a big step forward this season, maintaining a 2.45 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 41:10 K:BB across 47.2 innings through eight starts, and he's earned a 6-1 record. Mize's next outing is projected to be at Kansas City.