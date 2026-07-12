Tigers' Casey Mize: Takes loss against Philadelphia

Mize (4-6) took the loss against the Phillies on Saturday, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out five across 5.2 innings.

Mize fell one out short from logging a third consecutive quality start, and he didn't get quite enough run support from his Tigers teammates to avoid the loss, finishing Saturday's outing with 15 whiffs on 97 pitches (62 strikes). The 29-year-old right-hander has given up at least three earned runs in three of his last five starts, and he enters the All-Star break with a 2.79 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 77.1 innings.