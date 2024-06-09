Mize (1-4) went 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks with one strikeout Saturday vs the Brewers

Mize pitched into the sixth inning for just the sixth time this season. He was pulled with his team up 4-3, but the bullpen allowed both inherited runners to come across to score sticking him with the loss. It was a tough break for Mize as two of his five runs allowed were unearned. The right-hander is still looking for his second win of the campaign, he's now gone eight straight start without a win and has seen his ERA climb from 3.08 to 4.73 in the process.