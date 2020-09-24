Mize (0-3) allowed six runs on five hits across 4.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Twins. He walked two and struck out four.

Making his third appearance against Minnesota this year, Mize wasn't particularly effective, and he was touched for two home runs for the second straight start. The 23-year-old tossed a season-high 89 pitches in what could be the last outing of his debut campaign, unless the Tigers end up playing a doubleheader against St. Louis Monday. Mize underwhelmed with a 6.99 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 28.1 innings, but the former No. 1 overall draft pick remains an important part of Detroit's future, and he could take a step forward in 2021.