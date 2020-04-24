Tigers' Casey Mize: Throwing five days per week
Mize has been throwing five days per week in Nashville, including a 40-pitch bullpen session every Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
He has access to a facility where he can throw, work out and get physical therapy while observing proper social distancing. Mize said he is frustrated with the shutdown because he had hoped to reach the majors this year, and that is still his goal if the season is able to get underway at some point. If there is a MLB season, the Tigers will be faced with a difficult decision with Mize and the rest of their prized upper-level pitching prospects, as there is unlikely to be a traditional minor-league season, so the only way to get them innings in a competitive setting might be in the majors.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Pick German
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top questions about top prospects
From the relative value of a catcher like Joey Bart to Joe Ryan's eventual role with the Rays,...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Who are the most underdrafted players in Fantasy Baseball, according to ADP? Scott White's...
-
ADP Review: 12 overrated players
If you're paying up for power bats, you're doing it wrong. Scott White reveals some of the...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...