Mize has been throwing five days per week in Nashville, including a 40-pitch bullpen session every Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

He has access to a facility where he can throw, work out and get physical therapy while observing proper social distancing. Mize said he is frustrated with the shutdown because he had hoped to reach the majors this year, and that is still his goal if the season is able to get underway at some point. If there is a MLB season, the Tigers will be faced with a difficult decision with Mize and the rest of their prized upper-level pitching prospects, as there is unlikely to be a traditional minor-league season, so the only way to get them innings in a competitive setting might be in the majors.