Mize (elbow) is scheduled to throw his next bullpen session Saturday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Mize threw is first bullpen session July 28 after undergoing Tommy John surgery last June. He only threw fastballs in that session, and it remains to be seen what he will throw in his next one. It is still a possibility that Mize returns before the end of the season, but he is running out time to get fully stretched out in 2023.