Mize allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three across four innings Sunday against the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.

Mize retired the first six batters he faced, striking out two. However, he labored from there and surrendered multiple earned runs in the third frame. Mize has shown glimpses of promise in each his four starts in the major leagues, but has yet to work more than 4.1 innings and has surrendered multiple runs on each occasion. Mize is currently projected to take the mound again Friday at the White Sox.