Mize struck out two in five innings while allowing two runs on six hits and two walks in a 4-2 win Thursday in Kansas City. He did not factor into the decision.

Mize spent most of the game pitching around trouble and allowed two runs to score in the fourth inning. The 24-year-old needed 88 pitches to get through five innings and left the game with the score tied 2-2. In 10 innings this season, he has only four strikeouts and has allowed 13 hits. His next start will likely be next Wednesday against the Yankees.