Mize tossed a complete-game no-hitter for Double-A Erie on Thursday, allowing just one walk and striking out seven in a 1-0 win.

Talk about making a splash at a new level. Mize was promoted from High-A to Double-A on Thursday, and he wasted no time proving he was ready for the bump up in competition. The 2018 No. 1 pick breezed through the Florida State League, allowing just one run on seven hits and one walk over 26 innings, and it looks like he could do the same in the Eastern League. Mize is one of the top pitching prospects in the game, and he appears to be on a fast track to the majors.