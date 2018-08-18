Tigers' Casey Mize: Will be shut down for season
Mize will be shut down for the rest of the minor league season because he's reached his innings limit, and he's expected to return for the fall Instructional League, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News reports.
Henning notes that Mize isn't injured, but the Tigers are simply being conservative with the workload for the No. 1 overall pick in June's first-year player draft, especially after he tossed 114.2 innings this year as a junior at Auburn. The 21-year-old will finish with 13.2 innings between rookie ball and High-A Lakeland in his first taste of the professional level. Mize is expected to pitch in the fall Instructional League and he could begin next year at Double-A. The righty is one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, and his college pedigree could allow him to make it to the majors relatively quickly.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...