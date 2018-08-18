Mize will be shut down for the rest of the minor league season because he's reached his innings limit, and he's expected to return for the fall Instructional League, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News reports.

Henning notes that Mize isn't injured, but the Tigers are simply being conservative with the workload for the No. 1 overall pick in June's first-year player draft, especially after he tossed 114.2 innings this year as a junior at Auburn. The 21-year-old will finish with 13.2 innings between rookie ball and High-A Lakeland in his first taste of the professional level. Mize is expected to pitch in the fall Instructional League and he could begin next year at Double-A. The righty is one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, and his college pedigree could allow him to make it to the majors relatively quickly.